Sanjay Raut's explosive remarks, 'There is possibility of Godhra-like incident before 2024 elections'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday courted controversy by claiming that there could be a 2002 Godhra-like incident just before the 2024 Assembly elections.

"There is fear in people's mind. The political party which can do drama of surgical strike to win elections... it can do anything. Former governor Satyapal Malik has alleged that Pulwama did not happen but was staged. The same is said about Godhra. There is apprehension in the minds of the people that in order to win the 2024 elections, they can create a mess."