Sanjay Raut rebukes Padma Bhushan Award for Bhagat Singh Koshyari: 'He toppled Uddhav's Govt' Bhagat Singh Koshyari served as the Governor of Maharashtra (2019–2023) and earlier was Chief Minister of Uttarakhand as well as a Member of Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has strongly condemned the Centre's decision to confer the Padma Bhushan on former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Raut accused Koshyari of undermining democracy and the Constitution in Maharashtra by playing a “pivotal role” in the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Centre on Sunday announced that Koshyari, who served as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2019 to 2023, would receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Speaking to the media, Raut urged members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, to denounce the award. He also accused Koshyari of disrespecting prominent figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule, claiming the former governor insulted their legacy during his tenure.

"He (Koshyari) murdered democracy and the Constitution and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Koshyari “toppled” Uddhav’s government to favour the BJP and bring the saffron party into power.

CM Fadnavis applauds Koshyari

CM Fadnavis, however, congratulated Koshyari being conferred with the prestigious award.

"Warmest congratulations to Hon. Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji, former governor of Maharashtra, on being honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award for 2026. His illustrious journey in public life and his steadfast contributions to governance and nation-building stand as a source of inspiration for generations," Fadnavis wrote in a post on X.

Who is Bhagat Singh Koshyari?

However, his term as governor was marked by multiple disputes. When Uddhav Thackeray was serving as chief minister, he criticised Koshyari highlighting that 12 seats in the state Legislative Council remained vacant even though the state government had proposed names.

Koshyari also drew strong criticism for a comment in which he described Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a figure belonging to the past, a remark that sparked widespread backlash.