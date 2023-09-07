BJP should not get any such 'ammunition' to attack Opposition: Sanjay Raut on Udhayanidhi's Sanatan remarks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' that has sparked a political row in the country. Speaking to the news agency ANI on Thursday, the Maharashtra leader advised Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son, to refrain from making such statements.

"I have heard that statement...Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister and no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements...This could be DMK's view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country & people of other religions also live in this country...Their religious sentiments can't be hurt...," Raut added.

'BJP should not get any ammunition to attack Opposition'

The Shiv Sena leader further said that the situation of the country should not deteriorate and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not get any such "ammunition" to attack the Opposition alliance. "MK Stalin is a respectable leader and the country looks up to him. He has joined us in a battle. So, his close ones should cautiously make any statement so that there is no hinderance to I.N.D.I.A alliance," Raut told ANI.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'

It should be noted here that a controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had given a controversial statement on 'Sanatana Dharma.' While addressing the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on September 2, Udhayanidhi likened the Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by the dengue virus and mosquitoes. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son also referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address.

BJP attacks Opposition over Udhayanidhi's remarks

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on Opposition over Udhayanidhi's remarks and likened the DMK leader's controversial comments to Hitler's characterisation of Jews. "Uday Stalin's meditated comment is unadulterated hate speech and a call for genocide of 80 per cent population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma. Congress and I.N.D.I. A alliance support for Stalin's bile is most disconcerting," the BJP posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The saffron party said that there is an uncanny similarity between how Hitler characterised the Jews and how Udhayanidhi Stalin described Sanatan Dharma.

"Like Hitler, Stalin Jr also demanded, that Sanatan Dharma be eradicated… We know how Nazi hate culminated in Holocaust, killing approx 6 million European Jews and at least another 5 million Soviet prisoners of war and other victims," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

