​Sanjay Raut terms caste survey 'need of the hour', says 'all sections of society in its favour'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (October 8) claimed that every segment of society in the country including the Opposition’s alliance was in favour of caste survey, adding that it is the need of the hour.

This comes after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar declared the results of the caste survey conducted which stated that 84 pr cent of the state's population belong to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"The caste survey took place in Bihar, it will happen in Rajasthan and there is demand for it in Maharashtra as well. Caste survey is the need of the hour and all sections of society and the INDIA alliance are in favour of it," Raut said while speaking to the media.

Doubts on wakh nakh

Talking about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 'wagh nakh' that the Maharashtra government has said will be brought to the state from the United Kingdom, Raut said that even the descendants of the Maratha warrior-king have doubts on its authenticity.

"It may belong to that era. But we have tremendous respect for it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is indulging in emotional politics. People will use the wagh nakh to attack the Eknath Shinde government in the elections," he claimed.

When asked about BJP national president criticising regional parties, the Shiv Sena UBT MP said that the BJP will become a regional party in the future.

“How did the NDA happen? All parties are regional. The BJP will also become a regional party in some time. There are 12 states where the BJP is not present,” he said.

The country's politics will run on the strength of regional parties in 2024, he said, adding Nadda must not forget the National Democratic Alliance government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee got formed with the help of such parties.

(With PTI inputs)