Defamation case filed against Sanjay Raut for his 'threat to life' claim

Sanjay Raut had claimed that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

Mumbai Updated on: February 23, 2023 11:35 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

 

However, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai has claimed Sanjay Raut's allegation of a threat to his life has been made to defame Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

Raut had on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging "threat to life" from CM Shinde's son and MP Shrikant Shinde. "Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who holds the home portfolio.

