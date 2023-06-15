Sanjay Raut death threat: One more arrested; accused close to Shiv Sena leader family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut death threat: The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the death threat calls to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and his MLA brother Sunil Raut. A total of five people have been arrested in the case so far.

A person named Mayur Shinde, who is said to be close to the Raut family, and is also an NCP worker has been arrested. "The accused is also a political activist and has a close association with local leaders from the eastern suburbs of the city. His social media profile also shows his pictures and videos with MLA Sunil Raut," he added. He has been remanded in police custody till June 19.

Police produced two accused Mayur Shinde and Azhar Mohammad Sheikh in the court.

The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station last week. The police had initially arrested two persons, who during their interrogation revealed the names of a few others, the police official said.

The reason behind the threat calls is being probed, he said.