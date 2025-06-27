Sanjay Raut confirms joint protest by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on July 5 against 'Hindi imposition' in schools Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray will jointly lead a protest on July 5 against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra’s primary schools. Raut said they are not opposed to the Hindi language but against its forced inclusion.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday confirmed that Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will jointly lead a protest march on July 5 against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra's primary schools. Addressing a press conference, Raut said the united front will be apolitical and aimed solely at defending the prominence of Marathi in the state’s education system.

Raut's post sets the tone

A day earlier, Raut had posted a photo of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray together on social media platform X, writing: “A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra's schools! Glory to Maharashtra!” The post triggered speculation about a potential political thaw between the two estranged cousins. On Friday, Raut’s detailed briefing confirmed their alignment on the issue of language rights.

'Not against Hindi, but won’t allow it to be forced'

At the press conference, Raut clarified that the objection is not to the Hindi language itself but to its forced introduction at the primary level. “There is no opposition to Hindi per se, but it is being imposed on young children in schools. That is unacceptable. Language should not be forced, especially in primary education,” Raut said.

He stated that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray both independently took a firm stand on this. “Raj Thackeray took a position, and Uddhavji fully supports the cause. In fact, Uddhav Thackeray has endorsed the July 7 Marathi language agitation and said: ‘We are with you in this fight.’”

Coordination after overlapping protest plans

Raut disclosed that the initial protest plans by both leaders were separate: Raj was planning a march on July 6, while Uddhav had extended support to a July 7 mobilisation. However, Raj Thackeray called Raut and suggested that a joint protest would send a stronger message and avoid division on an issue close to Marathi identity.

“I informed Uddhavji, and without a moment’s hesitation, he said that Marathi-speaking people must be seen standing together on this issue,” Raut said. However, since July 6 is Ashadhi Ekadashi, a major religious event in Maharashtra, both leaders agreed the message could get lost amid media coverage of the festival.

Protest moved to July 5, time and venue to be finalised

Raut said a final consensus was reached over the phone: the joint protest will now take place on July 5, a day ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi. “Raj Thackeray agreed immediately. He even called back to say the protest should be kept away from any political agenda and remain focused on the language issue,” Raut added.

The time and location of the rally are yet to be finalised. “We will sit together and decide. This is not about politics, it’s about language, identity, and the rights of Maharashtra’s children,” Raut concluded.