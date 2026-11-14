Sanjay Raut calls NCP merger reports a 'fairy tale', says Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule won't join BJP camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has dismissed reports of a possible merger between the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions in Maharashtra, calling the speculation a "fairy tale". He said the issue would be put to rest within a day or two and ruled out the possibility of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule joining the faction associated with Amit Shah.

Raut also questioned reports of a meeting between NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, saying no such meeting had taken place. Separately, responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on phone tapping, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that phones of several prominent political figures and military officers could be under surveillance. He also predicted major political developments in the country by April-May, claiming that Narendra Modi would no longer remain Prime Minister.

Sanjay Raut dismisses NCP merger reports

Rejecting speculation about the two NCP factions coming together, Raut said the reports were being exaggerated and that the groups had different political interests.

"Both sides have different factions. One faction is trying to cling to power, while the other is desperate to get into power. No meeting took place yesterday. Supriya Sule and Praful Patel did not meet either," he said.

Raut also questioned how a merger could have been discussed during a parliamentary committee meeting, where several leaders were present.

"All these people are present at the meeting of the parliamentary committee. One must also appreciate journalism. The meeting runs from 11 am to 5 pm. Is it possible to discuss a merger during such a meeting?" he asked.

Reiterating his position, Raut said, "I say with full confidence that the news of a merger is nothing but a fairy tale. The entire matter will come to an end in a day or two. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule will not join Amit Shah's NCP."

Raut alleges deliberate confusion over NCP merger

Raut further accused the BJP and the opposing faction of deliberately creating confusion over the possibility of a merger. Referring to the reports as a scripted tale, he said Praful Patel had closer communication with Amit Shah.

"This is your Salim-Javed-style story. Praful Patel has more communication with Amit Shah. The BJP and the other side are deliberately spreading confusion," Raut said.

What Sanjay Raut said about Rahul Gandhi's phone-tapping remarks

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement on phone tapping, Raut questioned whether anyone in the country was safe from surveillance. He claimed that the phones of several senior political figures, including the President, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sunetra Pawar, could also be tapped. He extended the allegation to military officers.

"Whose phones are not being tapped in this country? The phones of the President, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Sunetra Pawar and military officers must also be getting tapped," he said.

Raut went on to claim that there was growing unease within the government and suggested that the ruling establishment was approaching a turning point.

"If phones are being tapped, people should abuse openly. There is restlessness within the government. The situation has reached a point where it is time to pack up and leave. But they will have to go," he said.

Raut predicts major political developments by April-May

Raut also made a prediction about the country's political future, saying major developments could take place in April or May. He claimed that Narendra Modi would no longer be Prime Minister by then.

"By April-May, there will be major developments in the country's politics. Narendra Modi will no longer remain Prime Minister. There are several different reasons behind this," he said.

Asked about the basis for his assessment, Raut said it was drawn from his reading of the political situation in Delhi.

"I am saying this on the basis of the political assessment I make in Delhi," he added.

Sanjay Raut comments on muffler banner

Raut also reacted to the muffler banner issue, saying its branding was being carried out very effectively.

"The branding of the muffler is going on very well," he said.

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