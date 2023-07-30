Sanjay Raut slams BJP over Manipur, asks 'How can understanding grief of citizens be called show-off?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut with Uddhav Thackeray

UBT slams BJP: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday (July 30) slammed the BJP for dubbing the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A’s visit to Manipur a “show-off” and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has neither visited the strife-torn state nor spoken about it in Parliament.

A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs visited Imphal on Saturday to assess the situation in Manipur and also visited relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3. They also called on the Governor today before returning to the national capital.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday alleged the opposition INDIA bloc members' visit to Manipur was a "mere show-off".

Speaking to the media, Raut claimed that over 200 people have been killed in the ethnic violence while the homes of ministers and legislators have been burnt and some women paraded naked in Manipur.

''Prime Minister ji...Manipur is part of India and its citizens are Indian citizens...listen to them. That is why the INDIA alliance delegation visited the state. How can understanding the grief of citizens and consoling them be called a show-off?" he asked.

The prime minister has not gone to Manipur and has not spoken about the issue yet in Parliament, the Rajya Sabha member said.

''The opposition alliance leaders spoke to the affected citizens and understood their grievances, if this is called a show-off, then we haven't seen a cruel government and politics than this,'' Raut alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant was part of the INDIA delegation to Manipur.

Raut said morchas were taken out on Saturday by tribals in Imphal in protest against the government.

