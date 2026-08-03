Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray's Siddhivinayak Temple donation theft claim, trust denies allegation

New Delhi:

The political battlefield is rife over the alleged irregularities in the Siddhivinayak Temple donation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's claim of donation theft in the iconic temple, accusing the alleged irregularities of "having increased ever since its reins went into the hands of Shinde's people". Thackeray claimed that Rs 18 crore was being siphoned off every year at the Mumbai temple.

The issue gained momentum after a letter, written to the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, went public. The letter dated April 21, 2026, was written by eight trustees and claimed that donations to the temple increased significantly after the arrest of certain employees. The letter stated that this raised suspicions that theft of offerings had earlier led to underreporting of donations, potentially causing an annual loss of around Rs 18 crore.

Thackeray demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged theft of temple donations. Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also called for a fair probe, while the Congress urged the government to investigate the matter and make the findings public.

Temple trust denies allegations

Meanwhile, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust denied the allegations of theft and stated that the increase in donations is due to administrative reforms instead. It said that action was already taken against employees whose activities were found to be suspicious, and loopholes in the system have since been addressed.

Trust Chairman Sada Sarvankar, on March 21, 2026, said that eight employees were arrested following a complaint filed by the trust. The arrested were accused of having stolen cash offered by devotees in the aarti plate. The CCTV footage from the temple allegedly captured some employees removing money from the offerings. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the accused were arrested.

Action taken against 19 more accused

The trust also revealed that action was taken against 19 other employees accused of colluding with flower vendors outside the temple this year. They allegedly accepted Rs 100 to 500 from devotees in exchange for arranging quick access to darshan (worship). Investigators reportedly found evidence of payments from flower vendors in the employees' bank accounts and UPI transactions, leading to disciplinary action.

The trust brushed aside the claims of donation theft, and instead stated that the increase in donations is a natural outcome of eliminating these irregularities and improving temple management. It also noted that donation amounts typically fluctuate depending on the number of devotees visiting during religious festivals and special occasions.

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