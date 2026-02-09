Live Sangli Zilla Parishad Panchayat Samitis Election Result 2026 Live: BJP vs NCP as vote counting starts Follow live updates from the Sangli Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as counting got underway today at 10 AM. Will BJP be able to repeat their strong show from the previous elections in 2017?

Sangli :

Voting for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1462 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on February 7. Sangli saw a strong turnout of approximately 67% and the counting of votes got underway at 10 AM for all the seats. As for Sangli, 61 Zilla Parishad and 122 Panchayat Samiti seats are up for grabs. It will be interesting to see who will come up trumps today or will it be a hung assembly?

The BJP is making an aggressive push to retain its 2017 dominance, deploying heavyweights to consolidate rural support. Meanwhile, the NCP and Congress are fighting to reclaim their traditional territory, leveraging local developmental issues and agricultural concerns. The campaign has seen intense verbal duels, notably between local leaders like Suhas Babar and state leadership, signaling that this battle for the Zilla Parishad is as much about regional pride as it is about administrative control. The voter turnout across the ten Panchayat Samitis—including Miraj, Walwa, and Tasgaon—indicates a significant engagement from the rural electorate.

Who will win and emerge victorious or will it be a split mandate? Follow for live updates: