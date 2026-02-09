Advertisement
  3. Sangli Zilla Parishad Panchayat Samitis Election Result 2026 Live: BJP vs NCP as vote counting starts

Follow live updates from the Sangli Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections as counting got underway today at 10 AM. Will BJP be able to repeat their strong show from the previous elections in 2017?

Sangli Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results Live
Sangli Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results Live Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Sangli :

Voting for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1462 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on February 7. Sangli saw a strong turnout of approximately 67% and the counting of votes got underway at 10 AM for all the seats. As for Sangli, 61 Zilla Parishad and 122 Panchayat Samiti seats are up for grabs. It will be interesting to see who will come up trumps today or will it be a hung assembly?

The BJP is making an aggressive push to retain its 2017 dominance, deploying heavyweights to consolidate rural support. Meanwhile, the NCP and Congress are fighting to reclaim their traditional territory, leveraging local developmental issues and agricultural concerns. The campaign has seen intense verbal duels, notably between local leaders like Suhas Babar and state leadership, signaling that this battle for the Zilla Parishad is as much about regional pride as it is about administrative control. The voter turnout across the ten Panchayat Samitis—including Miraj, Walwa, and Tasgaon—indicates a significant engagement from the rural electorate.

Who will win and emerge victorious or will it be a split mandate? Follow for live updates:

 

Live updates :Sangli Zilla Parishad Seats and Panchayat Samiti election Results

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Postal vote counting is underway currently!!

    Postal vote counting is currently underway and we should get some important trends soon. All details will be coming up shortly. Stay tuned.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Counting of votes begins!!

    Vote counting is underway now, and the excitement is at its peak across all Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Sangli. Will there be a shift in power after 9 years or will the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance continue or will the BJP emerge as single largest party with majority?

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What about Panchayat Samiti results in 2017?

    BJP, yet again, were on top in this regard, winning 49 out of 120 seats in Sangli Panchayat Samiti election results. This was the first time the BJP secured the highest number of seats in both Zilla Parishad and the Panchayat Samitis.

    Here's the breakdown:

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 49 seats
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 36 seats
    Indian National Congress: 22 seats
    Shiv Sena: 5 seats
    Rayat Vikas Aghadi: 4 seats
    Swabhimani Vikas Aghadi: 2 seats
    Independents and Others: 2 seats
  • 9:45 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in the Zilla Parishad elections in 2017?

    BJP emerged as the single largest party in 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Sangli, winning 25 seats.

    Here's the breakdown

    BJP - 25 seats
    NCP - 17 seats
    Congress - 7 seats
    Shiv Sena - 3 seats
    Swabhimani Vikas Aghadi - 2 seats
    Rayat Vikas Aghadi - 3 seats
    Independents and Others - 3 seats

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Feb 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to Sangli Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results. Voting for 61 Zilla Parishad and 122 Panchayat Samiti seats took place on Saturday, February 7 and the counting of votes will commence at 10 AM IST. Who will come out on top today? Will there by any surprises in store? We will bring you all the live updates. Stay tuned.

