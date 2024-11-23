Sangamner Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP's Amol Khatal likely to break Balasaheb Thorat's winning streak

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sangamner Assembly Election Results 2024

Sangamner Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting for votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 began at 8 am on Saturday. Polling in the Sangamner constituency concluded on November 20, where the reigning MLA from the Congress party, Balasaheb Thorat, locked horns with Shiv Sena's Amol Dhondiba Khatal and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yogesh Manohar Suryavanshi. As per the latest tally available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the reigning and eight-time MLA from the seat, Balasaheb Thorat, is trailing against the Shiv Sena's candidate, Amol Khatal. by over 9,000 votes.

As per the latest trends and eight rounds of tally, Amol Dhondiba Khatal is leading with 45,622 votes while Balasaheb Thorat is trailing behind by 9,369 votes.

Earlier this week, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders held a meeting ahead of the results which was attended by many top leaders of the alliance including Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In 2019, Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat of the Congress Party won the seat by defeating Shiv Sena (then undivided) candidate Navale Sahebrao Ramchandra with a margin of 62,252 votes. Thorat polled 125,380 votes, while Navale secured 63,128 votes.

In 2014, Congress candidate Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat won the seat with 103,564 votes. SHS candidate Aher Janardan Mhatarba finished as the runner-up with 44,759 votes.

For the unversed, Balasaheb Thorat has been unbeaten since the last eight elections. He first clinched the seat in 1985 when he was in the Congress party. Over the year, he won the seat irrespective of the party to which he belonged.