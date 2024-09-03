Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
  4. Samarjitsingh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

Samarjitsingh Ghatge joins Sharad Pawar-led NCP ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

According to party leaders, Sharad Pawar is likely to announce Samarjitsingh Ghatge as a candidate for Kagal Assembly constituency against Ajit Pawar’s close aide minister Hasan Mushrif for the upcoming assembly elections.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Mumbai Published on: September 03, 2024 23:41 IST
Samarjit Ghatge with Sharad Pawar
Image Source : INDIA TV Samarjit Ghatge with Sharad Pawar

In a major setback to Maharashtra BJP before the assembly elections in the state,  party leader Samarjitsingh Ghatge joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Tuesday.  Samarjit is said to be a close leader of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Samarjit joined the NCP along with his supporters. During this, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil was also present with Sharad Pawar.

According to party leaders, Sharad Pawar is likely to announce him as a candidate for Kagal Assembly constituency against Ajit Pawar’s close aide minister Hasan Mushrif for the upcoming assembly elections.

Samarjitsingh, who recently resigned from the BJP, belongs to the royal family and runs the Shahu sugar factory at Kagal and his father Vikramsingh Ghatge was a former MLA.

 

