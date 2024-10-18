Salman Khan gets death threat again? Mumbai Police receives WhatsApp from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Salman Khan

Mumbai Traffic Police last night received a death threat, allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to 'end the enmity' between the gangsters and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to preliminary information received, a threat has been sent to the Traffic Division of Mumbai Police on WhatsApp by someone with the name Lawrence Bishnoi Gang for Salman Khan in which the person has demanded Rs 5 crore to hush up this entire matter.

Threatening further, the man said that if the Mumbai Police did not take the matter seriously then Salman Khan's condition would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on October 12 night outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra. The former minister was said to be close to the actor.

The Mumbai Police, which has not yet confirmed whether this threat has actually been given by any gang or whether this kind of work is done by an individual only to harass the police, has started the investigation. Since the police have been receiving fake thread calls and messages for the past several days, the police have started investigating the matter following the entire protocol and the accused can be arrested as soon as possible.

The Navi Mumbai police had apprehended an accused wanted in connection with an alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said. The accused, Sukha, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana.

In June this year, police claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The development followed a firing outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai in April 2024.