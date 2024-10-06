Mumbai: Three arrested in NCP leader Sachin Kurmi’s murder probe, police cite old enmity as motive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deceased NCP leader Sachin Kurmi

In a significant development, the Byculla Police on Sunday (October 6) informed that they have arrested three people in connection with the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi. According to the information released, the accused, identified as Anand Ashok Kale (39), Prafulla Pravin Patkar (26), and Vijay Dyaneshwar Kakade (34), were arrested from the Byculla area and are now being investigated.

The police said the murder occurred due to an old enmity.

About the incident

Sachin Kurmi, leader of NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, was attacked and killed in Mumbai's Byculla area on Friday, October 4. According to the Mumbai police, Kurmi was attacked with sharp weapons by unknown assailants around 12:30 a.m. outside the MHADA colony. He was immediately taken to JJ Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Victim attacked with sharp-edged weapon

Meanwhile, officials speaking about the incident said, "NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway."

"This incident happened around 12:30 a.m. As soon as the police received information about the incident, they reached the spot and took the injured Sachin to nearby JJ Hospital, where doctors declared Kurmi dead after examination. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem," they added.

READ MORE | NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Mumbai's Byculla