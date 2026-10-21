Rs 37,000 payment, VoIP calls and more: The complete chain of events in Tiger Shroff firing case

As the probe continues over firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff days after several accused were arrested by the police, the investigators have found that the conspiracy was hatched by gangster Anil Pandit, who reportedly works for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, roughly a month ago, sources told India TV on Wednesday.

For this, Pandit had allegedly recruited three youth, including a 17-year-old minor, who were taken into custody on Monday from the Kota railway station while they were on their way to New Delhi. Of them, two accused were identified as 18-year-old Rehan Ansari aka Sukka, who hails from Haryana's Sonipat, and 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, who is from Bihar's Begusarai.

Sources said Pandit reportedly transferred around Rs 37,000 to Rehan to conduct the attack. The accused would communicate with each other using the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to carry out the planning and executing the attack on 36-year-old Shroff.

The chain of events on the attack on Tiger Shroff

August 2026: Pandit contacted Rehan through VoIP and finalised details over how the attack on Shroff would be executed. He also sent him Rs 37,000, even though they deliberating on who else could be targeted.

October 7: Rehan reached Mumbai, where he contacted Hrithik. Upon arriving in India's financial capital, Pandit promised Rehan and others of a better future in the United States (US). Soon, they began tracking Shroff's movements.

October 18: Around 6.30 pm, the trio arrived at the Pushpa Narsi Park in Mumbai's Juhu area, where they mingled with the crowd and waited for Shroff. At 7 pm, they targeted Shroff with their 'country-made' pistols and fired seven rounds, of which two shots missed the target.

At this point, Rehan's pistol jammed. Within moments, they fled using a bike that was seized by the police from the Andheri station. The police believe they had reached the station around 7.15 from where they boarded a train to Kandivali.

From Kandivali, they hired a taxi to reach Gujarat's Surat. From Surat, they boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express at 1.31 pm on October 19. However, when they reached Kota, they were apprehended by the police.

Accused brought to Mumbai

They were brought to Mumbai early Wednesday where they were taken to the GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination. Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.

"The accused were brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell office and before this, the convoy from Rajasthan went straight for a medical checkup. Inquiry is going on and in the morning, they will be presented before the court," advocate Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar told news agency ANI.

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