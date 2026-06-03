Rs 15,000 laptop deposits, unpaid salaries: Pune IT firm shuts overnight, leaves hundreds jobless

Pune:

A Noida-registered IT company allegedly left hundreds of employees and interns stranded after abruptly shutting down its Pune office without any prior notice. The company, Thinktek India OPC Private Limited, which operated from Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub, reportedly ceased operations on April 22, leaving more than 500 employees, engineers and interns without jobs. Some affected workers claim the actual number could be closer to 700.

The sudden closure has now sparked a police investigation, with the company's CEO and other senior officials facing allegations of cheating and financial misconduct.

Deposit money taken in the name of laptops

According to the complaint, the company collected a security deposit of Rs 15,000 from interns and employees on the promise of providing laptops for work.

Several employees have alleged that despite paying the amount, many interns never received the promised laptops. Others claim they were left without their deposits after the company shut its doors unexpectedly.

Salaries were delayed for months before closure

Employees say warning signs had begun appearing months earlier. According to staff members, salary payments started getting delayed from February 2026 onwards. The company reportedly attributed the delays to an internal audit and repeatedly assured employees that pending payments would be cleared soon.

However, instead of receiving salaries, workers were met with a locked office and no clear communication from the management. Several employees claim they have not received salaries for the last two months.

FIR registered, CEO detained

The case came to light after an intern approached the police with a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, Hinjewadi Police registered an FIR against CEO Harshal Thakare, Training and Development Head Dhuvil Parekh, HR official Soumya Singh and other associated company representatives under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police sources, CEO Harshal Thakare has been detained from Nashik and is currently being questioned. Investigators have so far recorded statements from around 30 employees.

Over Rs 11 lakh allegedly collected from employees

Police officials say that statements recorded so far indicate that around Rs 11.2 lakh was allegedly collected from 30 employees in the form of security deposits. One of the complainants told India TV that the number of affected employees could be much higher than currently estimated.

The employee claimed that more than 700 people may have lost their jobs following the closure and alleged that several interns who paid the laptop deposit never received the devices.

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