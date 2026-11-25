Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government may soon introduce tougher laws to crack down on examination paper leaks and recruitment-related irregularities, with a high-power committee recommending up to 10 years in prison and a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore for organised paper leak offences. The panel has also proposed attaching the properties of those involved and recovering compensation for the losses caused by such crimes.

The recommendations are part of the second report submitted by a high-power committee constituted after the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak controversy. The proposed measures aim to make examination fraud more difficult, strengthen investigations and restore confidence among candidates appearing for government recruitment examinations.

High-power committee recommends stricter punishment for paper leaks

The committee has proposed increasing the punishment for organised paper leak offences to seven to 10 years in prison. Under the earlier proposal, the suggested imprisonment ranged from five to 10 years. It has also recommended raising the minimum financial penalty from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Apart from imprisonment and fines, the panel has called for the attachment or confiscation of properties belonging to those involved in organised examination fraud. It has also suggested recovering compensation to cover the losses caused by such offences.

For individuals found using unfair means in examinations, the committee has recommended imprisonment ranging from five to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. The proposed framework also seeks to impose tougher penalties on service provider companies involved in examination-related irregularities, along with their directors and management personnel.

Special Task Force and fast-track courts proposed

To ensure that paper leak cases are investigated and prosecuted without unnecessary delays, the committee has recommended setting up a dedicated Special Task Force (STF) and establishing fast-track courts.

It has also called for strengthening the level of officers handling such investigations. The panel has suggested that investigations at the district level should be led by an officer of at least Additional Superintendent of Police rank. In police commissionerates, the responsibility should be assigned to an officer of at least Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank. These measures are intended to improve accountability, speed up investigations and ensure that those responsible for examination fraud face stricter action.

Candidates to get full examination fee refunds

The committee has also proposed measures to protect candidates from financial losses caused by examination irregularities. Under its recommendations, candidates who physically appear for an examination should receive a full refund of their examination fee if the examination is affected by such issues. It has also suggested refunding the objection fee to candidates whose challenges to answer sheets are found to be valid.

Major administrative and technology reforms recommended

Beyond stricter punishment, the committee has proposed a series of administrative and technological changes to make the examination process more transparent and secure. The recommendations include giving district collectors greater responsibility for monitoring examination arrangements and creating a dedicated 'Venue Bank'. This database would contain details of examination centres that have been inspected and verified for security and suitability.

The panel has also suggested introducing an integrated requisition portal for recruitment requirements, along with an annual examination calendar that should be published by October every year. Another key recommendation is the introduction of a One-Time Registration system linked to MahaID or Aadhaar and DigiLocker. This is expected to streamline candidate registration and verification.

To strengthen monitoring, the committee has proposed a three-tier Command and Control Centre system operating at the headquarters, district and examination centre levels. It has also recommended setting up a dedicated Technology and Cyber Security Cell, appointing a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and issuing comprehensive security guidelines to prevent cheating and other examination-related malpractice.

Govt considering recommendations, bill likely in winter session

According to available information, the committee's recommendations are currently under consideration by the Maharashtra government. They have not yet been implemented as law. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier assured that the government would introduce stringent legal provisions to deal with paper leak cases and examination-related fraud.

Against this backdrop, the government may introduce an amendment bill during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature to strengthen the existing legal framework. If approved, the proposed changes could significantly increase the legal and financial consequences for those involved in organised examination fraud.

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