Rowdy bikers run amok in Nagpur, assault traffic constable who confronted them; CCTV footage emerges

Nagpur:

A shocking case of road rage has come to light in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where a group of bikers allegedly assaulted a traffic police constable and broke his car after being confronted for driving recklessly and endangering public safety in the Mankapur area of the city. Police have arrested 14 people in this connection after CCTV footage of the incident went viral, prompting public outcry.

The incident reportedly took place on June 28 at around 10.30 pm when a group of youths riding motorcycles drove recklessly on a busy road, allegedly creating chaos by weaving through traffic in a dangerous zigzag pattern and obstructing other commuters.

The victim has been identified as Kunal Madhusudan Singh, a resident of Mankapur. He is posted with the MIDC Traffic Division.

CCTV footage shows brutal assault

As soon as Kunal's car stopped on the Mankapur Ring Road, 12 to 14 youths arriving from behind blocked the car's path with their bikes and smashed the rear window. During the incident, one of the accused hurled a stone directly at Kunal, injuring him.

The situation escalated when the accused were confronted by a traffic police constable who was also driving along the road. As soon as Kunal's car stopped on the Mankapur Ring Road, 12 to 14 youths blocked him with their bikes and smashed the rear window.

One of the accused also hurled stones directly at Kunal, injuring him. Police were called to the spot with the help of bystanders and an FIR was lodged based on the constable's complaint.

14 arrested

During the probe, police analysed the CCTV footage of the incident and began i denti fying the accused. Based on the footage and other crucial information, the police arrested 14 youth involved in assaulting the constable.

A police official assured that further strict action will be taken against those responsible for assaulting a public servant, damaging property, and creating a law-and-order situation on a public road.

The case remains under investigation, and police are continuing efforts to gather additional evidence and statements from witnesses.

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