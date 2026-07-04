Road caves in at Bhandup due to heavy rains in Mumbai, vehicles submerged after waterlogging | Video

Mumbai:

An incident of a road cave-in has been reported in the Sonapur area of ​​Bhandup, Mumbai, following torrential rain. Local residents claim that the road collapsed due to ongoing excavation work nearby. Relentless heavy rainfall has brought life in Bhiwandi to a standstill. The water level of the city's only river, the Kamwari, is steadily rising, causing water to accumulate along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas.

A car and a tempo submerged after waterlogging

A car and a tempo parked near the riverbank are already more than half-submerged due to the rapidly rising water. If the rain persists and the water level continues to climb, both vehicles could end up completely underwater.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the region over the next 24 hours. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from rivers, drains, and waterlogged areas. The administration is closely monitoring the situation, and necessary preparations are being made to handle any emergencies.

For now, the rising water level has become a cause for concern among locals. If the intensity of the rain does not subside, waterlogging and flood-like conditions could arise in several other areas along the riverbank.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas.

Civic officials said that while the metropolis recorded over 100 mm of rain in several parts over the last 24 hours, public transport remains operational. Commuters, however, have reported delays in the suburban local train network throughout the day.

In its latest district-wise forecast, the IMD sounded a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the weekend.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall for past one week

Despite the late arrival of monsoons, the country's financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm).

In the island city, Parel received 141.8 mm, followed by Matunga-Dadar with 135.2 mm, Fort with 120.8 mm, Wadala with 118.3 mm and Lower Parel with 118 mm.

Downpour lashed the eastern suburbs as well, with Vikhroli logging 143 mm, followed by Ghatkopar at 136.4 mm, Mankhurd at 134.2 mm, Chembur at 127.6 mm, and Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd at 124 mm. According to civic officials, public transport services, including suburban local trains, are operating normally, although passengers have complained of delays on the railway network.

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