Riteish Deshmukh emotionally reacts to BJP leader's remarks: 'Can't erase my dad's name' The statement from Riteish comes after the BJP leader in controversial remarks on Monday said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

Latur:

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday gave an emotional response to remarks by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan about his late father and former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

“I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can’t erase what is etched,” the 47-year-old actor said in a video statement.

The statement from Riteish comes after the BJP leader in controversial remarks on Monday said memories of the late Congress stalwart would be "wiped out" from his hometown Latur.

While addressing party workers, Chavan had said, "On seeing your enthusiasm, (I can say) 100 per cent that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh would be wiped out from this city (Latur)."

However, the remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress, which accused the BJP of trying to diminish the contributions of a leader who dedicated his life to the state's development. Such statements reflect arrogance of power and ignorance about Deshmukh's legacy, the party said.