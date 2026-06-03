Reunion on the cards? Fresh buzz over Shiv Sena merger after Ambadas Danve-Abdul Sattar meeting

Mumbai:

A meeting between leaders from the two rival Shiv Sena factions has once again fuelled speculation about a possible reunion of the party that split in 2022. The discussion gained momentum after a photograph showing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar greeting each other warmly on the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar surfaced on social media. The image quickly became the centre of political conversations across Maharashtra.

Why is the meeting drawing attention?

The meeting comes at a time when leaders from both camps have publicly spoken about the possibility of bringing the two factions together.

Danve had recently argued that the growing strength of national parties was making it difficult for regional parties to maintain their influence. According to him, a united Shiv Sena could help preserve the party's political identity and strengthen its position in Maharashtra.

Sattar, too, had hinted that a reconciliation between the two groups would not be difficult if Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was willing to take the initiative. Their latest interaction has therefore been viewed by many as more than just a casual meeting.

Shinde downplays merger talks

Despite the renewed speculation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not shown much enthusiasm for merger discussions. Shinde has maintained that his faction represents the legacy and ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and enjoys the mandate of the people.

While addressing the issue, he stopped short of directly commenting on the possibility of a formal merger.

UBT camp sets conditions

The response from the Uddhav Thackeray camp has also been cautious. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that if leaders who left the party in 2022 now believe they made a mistake, they should return to "Matoshree" and accept the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut reiterated that the "real Shiv Sena" remains with the Thackeray family, signalling that any future reconciliation would have to happen on those terms.

Mahayuti ally seeks clarity

The merger chatter has also attracted attention from within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule questioned whether Abdul Sattar had consulted the party leadership before making comments about a possible reunion.

He noted that alliance partners had agreed to avoid making public statements on sensitive political issues without prior consultation. His remarks suggest that even informal discussions about a merger are being closely watched within the coalition.