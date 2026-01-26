Republic Day rally clash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, FIR registered after heated dispute Family members alleged that Aziz Sheikh and a few others objected to the patriotic slogans and the Tiranga rally, demanding action against them. Statements from the children’s relatives were also recorded as part of the complaint.

Mumbai:

Tensions flared during Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar West after a dispute broke out between two groups during a Tiranga rally. The incident took place in Nityanand Nagar around 11:45 am, when young children were taking part in the rally, raising slogans of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

According to locals, the situation escalated when a tailor named Aziz, who was present at the spot, allegedly asked the children to move ahead and lower their slogans. The children later informed their family members, following which a heated argument erupted between Aziz and the children’s relatives.

Family members alleged that Aziz Sheikh and a few others objected to the patriotic slogans and the Tiranga rally, demanding action against them. Statements from the children’s relatives were also recorded as part of the complaint.

Accused deny allegations

However, the accused have strongly denied the charges. Aziz Sheikh and his neighbour Fatima claimed they never opposed the national flag or patriotic slogans. According to them, the dispute arose due to a misunderstanding over noise levels, which was unnecessarily escalated. They further alleged that the incident was being given a communal angle and that they were being falsely implicated.

Initially, the police reportedly treated the matter as a local dispute and advised both sides to resolve it amicably, declining to register a complaint. This prompted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and party workers to visit the Ghatkopar police station and demand strict action.

Following Somaiya’s intervention, the police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Sandhya Samarjit Guha.

Case registered, probe ongoing

The FIR has been filed against Aziz Sheikh, Abdullah Sheikh, Ghaus Mohammad Sheikh, Rizwan Sheikh and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway.