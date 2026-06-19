'Real Sena' vs 'Traitors': Shiv Sena legacy tussle sees Shinde, Uddhav factions indulge in poster wars

Mumbai:

​Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena are celebrating the party's 60th foundation day on Friday, with a fierce poster war unfolding across several parts of Mumbai ahead of the celebrations in bid to claim the legacy of party founder Bal Thackeray.

The rivalry between the camps led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has intensified following the rebellion by several MPs from the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Large hoardings featuring Eknath Shinde have appeared across the city, while posters put up by the Uddhav camp have branded the rebel MPs as "traitors."

'Eknath Shinde-led camp is the real Shiv Sena'

MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, released a teaser for the 60th foundation day celebrations and asserted that the Shiv Sena led by his father, is the "real Shiv Sena."

He said the party under Eknath Shinde's leadership is one where "there is neither a master nor a servant; everyone is a worker." The teaser also sought to remind the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of Balasaheb Thackeray's staunch Hindutva ideology.

Two celebrations, two claims at legacy

The two factions are holding separate foundation day programmes. The Shinde camp's event is scheduled for 6 pm at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, where Eknath Shinde will address party workers. Senior leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs from the Shinde faction, are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav camp will hold its programme at 7:30 pm at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion-Matunga, where Uddhav Thackeray will address Shiv Sainiks.

However, questions remain over how many MPs and MLAs will attend Uddhav Thackeray's event. During a meeting held in Delhi on Thursday, only three of the nine MPs associated with his faction were reportedly present.

The Shinde faction has claimed that 16 out of the 20 MLAs belonging to the Uddhav camp are in touch with it and are prepared to switch sides.

Mumbai Police on alert

Both factions have released separate teasers for their foundation day events. In view of the heightened political tension, the Mumbai Police has been placed on alert.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put up posters targeting the Shinde camp. One such poster reads: "The traitors may have changed, the faces may have changed, but the ideology has not changed. The Shiv Sena that lives in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra remains the same. Sixty years of trust, standing firm despite the storm of betrayal."

Security stepped up for rebel MPs

Amid allegations of threats from the Uddhav camp, security for the rebel MPs has been stepped up. Following directions from the Union Home Ministry, the Maharashtra Police has been asked to provide Y+ category security to the six rebel MPs.

Reports have also suggested that all six rebel MPs have been shifted from Delhi to Jaipur. The development comes amid repeated attacks by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who has criticised the rebel MPs and alleged that they are hiding in Jaipur out of fear of "Operation Tudva." He has also said that legal action against them would be necessary.

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