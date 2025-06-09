Ready to work with anyone, any party for the interest of Maharashtra and Marathi people: Aaditya Thackeray The statement comes days after former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the speculations with his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said, "What is in Maharashtra’s heart will happen."

Amid speculations around reconciliation between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that his party is ready to come together with anyone who will work to protect the interests of Maharashtra and "Marathi manoos".

The statement comes days after former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressing the speculations with his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said, “What is in Maharashtra’s heart will happen.”

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Uddhav’s son Aaditya said, “We have been saying this consistently. We are ready to work with anyone, any party that is ready to work in the interests of Maharashtra and Marathi-speaking people.” He also took aim at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of “swallowing Mumbai and Maharashtra” and inflicting injustice on the state.

Will Thackeray cousins join hands?

Echoing Uddhav Thackeray’s earlier comments, Raj Thackeray had earlier said that uniting for the sake of the Marathi community is “not difficult.” Uddhav, however, has clarified that reconciliation would require sidelining “trivial issues” and rejecting those who act against Maharashtra’s interests.

“Our responsibility is to bring in a change,” Aaditya added. “Any party that is working to protect the interests of Maharashtra needs to come together and fight.”

The cousins, once close, parted ways nearly two decades ago following ideological and political differences. Their recent statements, however, have rekindled talk of a possible political realignment in Maharashtra.

Let the two brothers talk: Amit Thackeray on alliance speculation

Weighing in on the growing chatter around a potential alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, MNS leader Amit Thackeray said on Friday that such matters shouldn't be decided through public statements. He emphasized that only direct talks between the two leaders could lead to anything meaningful.

"Only the two brothers should talk. Us commenting on the matter won’t change anything," Amit said. "I have no objection to them coming together, but I’ve seen similar talks happen back in 2014 and 2017," he added, referencing past failed attempts at a Shiv Sena-MNS alliance.