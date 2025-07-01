Ravindra Chavan appointed Maharashtra BJP president ahead of crucial MMR polls Ravindra Chavan has been appointed Maharashtra BJP President, signaling a strategic move ahead of key local polls with strong backing from RSS and Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday officially announced the appointment of senior BJP leader and four-time MLA Ravindra Chavan as the new President of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party. Chavan was elected unopposed in the presence of Rijiju and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the BJP state office in Mumbai.

Kiren Rijiju had been appointed as the central observer and election in-charge by the BJP for the selection of the new state unit chief.

Key appointment ahead of MMR polls

Ravindra Chavan’s elevation comes at a strategic time, with local body elections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including key civic bodies like Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporations, due later this year. Known for his organisational skills and grassroots connection, Chavan is expected to spearhead the BJP’s campaign in these Sena-dominated regions.

A close aide of Devendra Fadnavis and a prominent Maratha face in Thane district, Chavan is credited with expanding the BJP’s base in the region. He secured his fourth term from Dombivli in the 2024 assembly elections with a massive margin of over 77,000 votes.

From RSS roots to state leadership

Chavan began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and rose through the BJP ranks, serving as President of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha in 2002. He became a corporator in 2005, a standing committee chairman in 2007, and an MLA in 2009. His close rapport with Fadnavis saw him become Minister of State in 2016 and later take charge of the Public Works Department in the Shinde-led government.

He also served as guardian minister for several Konkan districts, helping the BJP strengthen its base in the region, where it won 35 out of 39 seats in the 2024 assembly polls.

Savarkar devotee, labour leader

A staunch Savarkar follower, Chavan has led several initiatives promoting the late freedom fighter’s ideology. He also heads the All India Workers and Employees Union (AIWEU), underlining his connection with grassroots labour issues.

In a major development, former Congress MLA Kunal Patil joined the BJP on Tuesday in Chavan’s presence, signalling his influence across party lines.

With strong RSS backing and the support of Fadnavis, Chavan is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the BJP’s strategy in Maharashtra.