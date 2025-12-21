Ratnagiri Municipal Council Election Result: BJP Candidate Sandeep Bhise wins Chiplun by one vote According to the latest local election results, Bhise secured the win by a razor-thin margin of just one vote.

Ratnagiri:

BJP candidate Sandeep Bhise emerged victorious in the Chiplun Municipal Council elections in Ratnagiri district amid vote counting in Maharashtra urban local body polls. According to the latest local election results, Bhise secured the win by a razor-thin margin of just one vote.

The election covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats of Maharashtra was conducted in two phases, on December 2 and 20. Counting of votes began at 10 am.

As per the latest trends, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in 213 of 288 Municipal Council seats.

The vote counting, which was originally set for December 3, was postponed to December 21 after the Bombay High Court flagged large-scale irregularities.

The elections covered all administrative divisions of the state, including Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur. The Konkan division comprises seven districts—Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai City, and Mumbai Suburban.

However, polling was conducted in only five of these districts, with Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban excluded.