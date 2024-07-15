Caught on camera: Man washed away in river in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri | WATCH shocking video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Maharashtra rains: A video has emerged depicting a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, where a man was swept away by a river despite the efforts of his friends to assist him. This incident occurred amid ongoing monsoon rains that have brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri. The downpours have led to rivers in the district swelling over the past two days.

According to reports, the youth swept away in the water is identified as Jayesh Ramchandra Ambre, aged 32. Currently, rescue teams are actively involved in searching for him. Heavy rains in Konkan have caused flooding in numerous villages, leading to flood-like conditions across many areas in the region.

Here's what Jayesh's friends told police

According to the friends who were with Jayesh at the dam, they informed the police that the water flow was extremely swift, making it difficult for them to gauge its speed. The video footage shows three young men on the lower side of the dam, with one of them moving forward into the river.

It can be seen in the video that as soon as the youth entered the water, he is unable to control himself. The youth is getting trapped in the whirlpool of water. He is trying his best to get himself out of the fast-flowing water. Unfortunately, he was carried deeper into the water stream. As of now, the youth has not been located. The municipality and administration have initiated search operations to find him.

IMD issue red alert at many places

Currently, due to heavy rains in various parts of Maharashtra, red alerts have been issued in many areas. Ratnagiri, in particular, is experiencing heavy rainfall. Recently, heavy rains caused significant damage in Ratnagiri, with the Shivtar-Namdare Wadi road in Khed taluka collapsing due to the strong water flow. A substantial portion of the road was washed away by the force of the water.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri district. Orange alert for Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, and Yavatmal. A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Dhule, for today.

