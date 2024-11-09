Ratnagiri Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ratnagiri Assembly Election 2024

Ratnagiri Assembly Election 2024: The Ratnagiri Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 266 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Ratnagiri district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, Shiv Sena's Uday Ravindra Samant won the Ratnagiri seat by defeating NCP's Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar.

Ratnagiri Constituency Demographic Profile

The assembly segment comes under the Sindhudurg district and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,81,973 voters in the Ratnagiri constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,696 voters were male and 1,44,268 were female. 9 voters belonged to the third gender. The number of service voters in Ratnagiri in 2019 was 49 (44 men and 5 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ratnagiri Assembly constituency was 2,65,279. Out of this, 1,29,986 voters were male and 1,35,293 were female. The number of service voters in Ratnagiri in 2014 was 54 ( 19 men and 35 women).

Ratnagiri Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Ratnagiri constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Ratnagiri Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Ratnagiri Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Ratnagiri Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The seat will witness a direct contest between the two factions of Shiv Senas which were earlier united in the last election. The incumbent MLA Uday Ravindra Samant is contesting on Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ticket as Mahayuti candidate. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has pitted former MLA Bal Mane against Samant. Mane was in BJP but switched sides with Thackeray's party to contest the seat. BSP's Bharat Sitaram Pawar is also in the fray along with 5 other independent candidates.

Ratnagiri Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, undivided Shiv Sena's incumbent MLA Uday Ravindra Samant won the Ratnagiri seat with a huge margin of 87,335 votes. He was polled 1,18,484 votes with a vote share of 72.66 per cent. He defeated NCP's Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar, who got 31,149 votes (19.1%). Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Damodar Shivram Kamble stood third with 4,621 votes (2.83%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,63,066.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Uday Ravindra Samant won the Ratnagiri seat with a margin of 39,427 votes on the Shiv Sena ticket. He was polled 93,876 votes with a vote share of 53.46%. He defeated BJP candidate Balasaheb Mane, who got 54,449 votes (31.01%). NCP candidate Bashir Amin Murtuza stood third with 14,153 votes (8.08%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,75,588.

Ratnagiri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: SE Hassnain (Congress)

1978: Sau Abhyankar Kusumtai Ramchandra (JNP)

1980: Abhyankar Kusum Ramchandra (BJP)

1985: Shivajirao Jadyar (Congress)

1990: Gotad Shivajirao Ramchandra (BJP)

1995: Gotad Shivajirao Ramchandra (BJP)

1999: Bal Mane (BJP)

2004: Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena)

2009: Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena)

2014: Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena)

2019: Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena)

Ratnagiri Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Ratnagiri legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,81,973 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,63,066 or 57.83 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,24,081 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,75,588 or 66.19 per cent.