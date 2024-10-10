Ratan Tata dies: Tricolour to be flown at half-mast, no entertainment events today, declares Maharashtra govt

Follow us on Image Source : X Ratan Tata with Eknath Shinde

Ratan Tata dies: Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said. Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

A statement quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on October 10 as a sign of mourning. There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."