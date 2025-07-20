Rapido director booked for operating illegal bike-taxi service in Mumbai The case was registered after the complaint was received from the regional transport office (RTO) officers in Mumbai. Rapido was running transport services without obtaining mandatory government permission under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the director of Rapido for allegedly operating bike taxi services illegally through its app. The FIR was registered at the Amboli police station after a complaint was received from the Regional Transport Commissioner's Office.

Rapido was operating without permission

In the complaint, a Vehicle Supervision Officer with the Regional Transport Commissioner's Office, Harshal Sase, said: "Illegal transport services were being operated in the city through the Rapido app. The app operators had not taken permission from the government to run their vehicles in the city and were cheating passengers."

According to the complaint, under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the app was required to obtain permission from the concerned government department. However, Rapido failed to obtain such permission. Operating vehicles without permission authorisation makes individuals liable for legal action.

No background check of drivers

The complaint also raised serious concerns regarding passenger safety, stating that Rapido failed to conduct background and character checks of its drivers. "Neither the background nor character check of the drivers was done, nor proper safety measures were taken, which put the safety of women passengers at risk," the FIR stated.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 223 (disobedience of lawful orders issued by public servants), 318(4) (cheating) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Harshal Sose, 41, an inspector at the Mumbai West RTO in Andheri.

The police have initiated legal action based on these violations, reinforcing the government's stance on unlicensed app-based transport operations.

