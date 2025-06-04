Raj Thackeray urges Maharashtra government to implement two-language policy in primary education Maharashtra: In his letter, Thackeray has called on the Education Department to issue a clear and official written order stating that only Marathi and English will be taught from Grade 1 onwards.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has written to the state’s School Education Minister, Dada Bhuse, demanding that only two languages- Marathi and English- be taught from Grade 1 in schools under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In his letter, Thackeray referred to the state government’s recent announcement, which proposed the introduction of three languages from the first grade, including Hindi as a compulsory third language. However, following public backlash and opposition, the government later clarified that Hindi would not be mandatory.

Maharashtra govt to bear responsibility for any consequences

Thackeray expressed concern that, despite this clarification, no formal government resolution or written directive has been issued, resulting in confusion. He further pointed out that the printing of Hindi textbooks has already commenced based on the earlier three-language decision. He cautioned that if the government reverts to its previous stance in the future, it must bear full responsibility for the consequences.

In his letter, Thackeray has called on the Education Department to issue a clear and official written order stating that only Marathi and English will be taught from Grade 1 onwards. He highlighted that several other Indian states have adopted a two-language policy and urged Maharashtra to follow suit.

Through this letter, Raj Thackeray has sought clarity from the state government regarding its proposed language policy in school education, emphasising the need for a definitive and transparent approach.

Raj Thackeray earlier urged MNS workers to pause Marathi language agitation

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has called on his party workers to suspend their ongoing agitation demanding the mandatory use of Marathi in banks and other establishments across the state. In an official letter, Thackeray stated that the movement had successfully raised awareness and that it was now time for the Marathi-speaking public to assert their linguistic rights.

“We’ve created enough awareness. Now, it’s up to the Marathi community to insist on the use of their language. If our own people remain passive, there’s little point in continuing the agitation,” Thackeray wrote. He expressed hope that the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, would implement the law mandating the use of Marathi in official communication and public-facing services. Referring to a recent statement from the Chief Minister, Thackeray noted, “We have no intention of taking the law into our hands. But the government has to enforce the law. I expect the administration to ensure Marathi is used in all official establishments throughout Maharashtra.”

While asking party workers to temporarily halt their protests, Thackeray advised them to stay vigilant. “To all our MNS soldiers- I say, pause the agitation, but do not lose sight of the issue. If the government fails to act, and Marathi people are disregarded or disrespected, our workers will engage in dialogue and take the necessary steps,” he added.

Thackeray’s message comes a day after CM Fadnavis issued a warning against individuals attempting to enforce the Marathi language through unlawful means. MNS workers have recently been confronting officials at nationalised banks, demanding that all customer interactions be conducted in Marathi. Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the cause, Raj Thackeray had earlier, during a public rally on March 30, emphasised the MNS’s long-standing demand to make Marathi compulsory in official use across the state.