Raj Thackeray to Eknath Shinde: Leaders who abandoned Uddhav, leaving Shiva Sena cracked over the years

Mumbai:

The opposition camp in Maharashtra could be facing another political setback, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) reportedly battling the threat of defections. Sources said that seven of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs are inclined to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and are currently camping in New Delhi.

Sources also indicated that Shinde is likely to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) has strongly denied reports of any split, with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut asserting that all party MPs remain united behind Uddhav Thackeray.

The possible defections are linked to the anticipated elevation of Aditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, within the party. A leader from the Shinde camp claimed that several MPs are uncomfortable with Aditya assuming a bigger leadership role and may switch sides if the move goes ahead.

Sources further said that Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to make an announcement regarding Aditya Thackeray's role on June 19, the 60th foundation day of the undivided Shiv Sena. The speculation intensified after only four of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs attended a meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. Raut, however, clarified that the remaining MPs participated virtually or stayed in touch over the phone.

While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waze and Sanjay Patil attended the meeting in person, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Deshmukh joined online. Another MP, Sanjay Jadhav, spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone, Raut said.

With the showdown impending for June 19, this is not the first time that Uddhav has been abandoned by his leaders, leaving his party split open. Over the years, the party has witnessed multiple instances of leaders breaking ranks, with the most recent prominent one in 2022 when a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde cracked open the Shiv Sena into two factions, which eventually dethroned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Here are the major instances when Shiv Sena has witnessed rebellion from key leaders:

Chhagan Bhujbal: The first major blow came in 1991 when senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal broke away from the undivided Shiv Sena, taking 17 MLAs with him to join the Congress. The defection marked the party's first significant internal revolt and exposed cracks within Bal Thackeray's tightly controlled organisation.

Narayan Rane: In 2005, another prominent leader, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, parted ways with the party after being expelled. Rane subsequently joined the Congress and carried several loyalists with him, weakening Shiv Sena's base in the Konkan region.

Raj Thackeray: The same year, Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj Thackeray, once seen as his political heir, resigned following a bitter leadership tussle within the party. In 2006, he launched his own regional outfit, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), creating a fresh challenge to Shiv Sena's Marathi vote base.

Eknath Shinde rebellion and toppling of Uddhav's government: The most significant split in Shiv Sena's history unfolded in 2022 when senior leader Eknath Shinde spearheaded a rebellion that eventually toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The rebels' primary objection was Uddhav Thackeray's 2019 decision to ally with ideologically opposed parties, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—to form the MVA government. Shinde argued that the alliance compromised the Hindutva ideology championed by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Rebel legislators also alleged that Uddhav had become inaccessible, sidelined senior leaders and disproportionately favoured Congress and NCP constituencies in the allocation of government funds.

The political crisis erupted dramatically in June 2022 after suspected cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Shinde, along with 11 Shiv Sena MLAs, went incommunicado and resurfaced at a luxury hotel in Surat, Gujarat. As Uddhav Thackeray removed Shinde as the party's legislative leader, more MLAs began rallying behind the rebel camp.

The group later shifted to Guwahati in Assam aboard chartered flights. Within days, Shinde had secured the backing of 39 of Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs, crossing the crucial two-thirds threshold required to avoid disqualification under India's anti-defection law.

The Thackeray faction moved to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs through the Assembly Deputy Speaker, but Shinde challenged the move in the Supreme Court, which granted the rebels time to respond.

Buoyed by their growing numbers, the Shinde camp urged the Governor to order a floor test. After the Supreme Court declined to stay the trust vote, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister on the night of June 29, 2022, announcing his decision during a live social media address.

The rebellion not only split Shiv Sena into two rival factions but also fundamentally altered Maharashtra's political landscape.

Also read: 7 Uddhav Sena MPs likely to join Shinde camp on Shiv Sena's foundation day, say sources