Raj Thackeray sparks 'Bombay Dhaba' row: MNS tears down signboard over Mumbai name objection | Video MNS workers defended the action, claiming that persisting with "Bombay" erodes the cultural identity of Maharashtra and Mumbai, clinging to a colonial-era term long renounced. "This nomenclature offends our state's heritage," they added.

Mumbai:

Amid the heated Maharashtra Municipal Corporation election campaign, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has reignited the long-standing debate over the use of "Bombay" instead of "Mumbai," targeting a dhaba on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway in Bhiwandi. During his poll outreach, Thackeray spotted the "Bombay Dhaba" signage and promptly ordered its removal, highlighting his party's unwavering stance on Marathi pride and local identity. This incident underscores the escalating political rhetoric around regional nomenclature as parties vie for votes in the January 15 elections.

The trigger during election campaign trail

Raj Thackeray was en route from Kalyan to Bhiwandi, rallying support for the civic polls, when he noticed the prominent "Bombay Dhaba" board along the bustling Mumbai-Nashik highway. Known for his vocal advocacy of renaming colonial-era references, Thackeray immediately voiced strong objections, viewing the term "Bombay" as an affront to Mumbai's Marathi heritage post its official rename in 1995. His intervention turned a routine campaign stop into a flashpoint for cultural nationalism.

Swift action by MNS activists

Without delay, Thackeray instructed MNS workers to rush to the site, where they tore down the offending signboard in a bold display of authority. The activists confronted the dhaba owner, pressuring him to rebrand immediately to align with Maharashtra's linguistic sensitivities. Videos of the episode quickly went viral, amplifying MNS's message and drawing cheers from supporters who see such actions as defending local asmita (pride).

MNS rationale: A stand against historical insult

MNS cadres justified the move by arguing that retaining "Bombay" undermines Maharashtra and Mumbai's identity, perpetuating a colonial legacy rejected decades ago. "This name disrespects our state's cultural ethos," they declared, framing the dhaba as a symbol of broader resistance to anglicized influences. The party has a history of similar enforcements, from shops to public spaces, positioning itself as the guardian of Marathi manoos interests.

Dhaba owner's response and timeline

The dhaba proprietor, caught off-guard by the sudden activism, assured compliance, promising to change the name within eight days. He expressed willingness to avoid further confrontation, opting for a neutral alternative that respects local sentiments. This capitulation averted immediate escalation but fueled debates on vigilantism versus voluntary adaptation in commercial naming.

Marathi identity as poll plank

The episode unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying municipal election campaigns, where Marathi identity and local pride dominate discourse. With polls just days away on January 15, parties like MNS leverage such incidents to rally their base, contrasting with rivals' development-focused pitches. Critics decry it as poll-time theatrics, yet for Thackeray's supporters, it reinforces MNS's relevance in a fragmented political landscape dominated by BJP, Shiv Sena factions, and others. As the controversy simmers, it spotlights how linguistic battles continue to shape Maharashtra's electoral narrative.