Rains lashes Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rains in Mumbai

Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Sunday received rains accompanied by thunder. IMD has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail storms in parts of Maharashtra today.

Rainfall coupled with the cool breeze made the city weather pleasant this morning.

However, there was no report of disruption of road traffic or local train services due to the rainfall.

The Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.

2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and Konkan region also received showers.

Westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall, as per sources in the IMD Mumbai.

The trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

