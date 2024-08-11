Sunday, August 11, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Railway Protection Force arrests 2 in Nashik for unauthorised entry to make reels

Maharashtra news: Central Railway's RPF team collaborated with the Cyber Cell and nabbed the duo from Nashik on August 8. During questioning, the accused confessed to having entered the Motorman's cabin of the train to create a video for social media.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Nashik Updated on: August 11, 2024 16:16 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Railway Protection Force arrests two in Maharashtra's Nashik for unauthorised entry to make reels.

Maharashtra news: Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully apprehended two individuals who trespassed into the Motorman's cabin of a stationary local train at Kasara station. Kasara is a town in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

According to an official statement released by the Central Railway on Sunday, "The accused were identified as Raja Himmat Yerwal (20) and Ritesh Hiralal Jadhav (18), both residents of Nashik. One of the accused entered the Motorman's cabin of suburban train number 95410 parked at Platform 4, Kasara station on July 25 and the other accused shot the video, which was uploaded on social media". 

They were subsequently arrested and charged under CR NO.1200/24, sections 145(b) and 147.

"This swift action demonstrates CR's zero-tolerance policy towards trespassing and unauthorized access and gives a strong warning to offenders," the CR statement added. 

Recently, a number of such incidents have come to light including Northern Railway's case of Gulzar Sheikh who was arrested by RPF for tampering with railway tracks for making videos. Central Railway reiterates its commitment to passenger safety and appeals to all people not to indulge in such acts which can endanger passenger safety, disturb railway working and violate the Railway Laws & Rules. 

"Offenders will face strict legal action." 

The statement added that the safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment.

