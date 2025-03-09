Railway police save woman from getting dragged under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station | Video In chilling footage shared by the Ministry of Railways on X, a woman is seen alighting from the moving train.

In a heroic display of courage and quick-witted response, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved a woman from getting dragged under the train. The CCTV footage of the incident shared by the Ministry of Railways shows the applaudable response of the cop presented at the Borivali railway station on Mumbai's Western line. Watch the viral video below.

Woman's narrow escape at Borivali Railway Station | Watch

Along with the video, the Railway ministry also cautioned people to not board or alight from a moving train. In a post in Hindi, the ministry said, "At Borivali railway station in Maharashtra, a woman lost her balance and fell while getting down from a moving train. The railway security personnel present there showed promptness and saved her. Please do not try to board or alight from a moving train."

As the video shows, the officer's quick sighting and response to the incident saved the woman. The internet is praising the cop, while some users are also suggesting to upgrade the infrastructure at the Railway stations.

Internet reacts to Railway Ministry's video

"RPF personnel must be rewarded so that others may also be encouraged to save common masses!! Appreciation certificate should be given to the police personnel," a user replied to the video.

One of the comments reads, "Really Commendable. Well done Railways! Well done Bravo! Alertness of the Jawan saved the precious life. Deployment of Forces on the plateform at the time of arrivals of trains is very important. Railways must decorate this Jawan."

"This is brave, bow before his compassion and love," another user commented.

"Please install protection barriers on the platform for passenger safety... And automatic doors in all trains... Doors should be automatically closed before train starts... And opens only when it stops," a user on X wrote.

"Recommend sufficient RPF presence on the platforms 24x7 to ensure safety of passengers, particularly senior citizens and differently abled persons," another comment reads.