Maharashtra: Four dead, several trapped as massive fire breaks out at MIDC company in Raigad district's Mahad

Raigad: A massive fire broke out at a company in the Mahad Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Raigad district in Maharashtra on Friday. According to sources, four people have died so far and at least five sustained injuries. In addition, around 15 labourers are still trapped inside.

The fire took place in the Blue Jet Healthcare company. The sound of the explosion was heard for several kilometres due to which there was a stampede among the nearby residents and workers of the company. The gas is still leaking.

As seen in the video, a large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out.

As soon as the information was received, the police administration and fire brigade team reached the spot and are engaged in rescue work. To ensure that no one else gets injured during this period, the police have forbidden anyone from going ahead. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited...