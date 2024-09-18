Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Rahul Gandhi's passport should be cancelled for defaming India on foreign soil: Ramdas Athawale | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi's passport should be cancelled for defaming India on foreign soil: Ramdas Athawale | VIDEO

MoS Ramdas Athawale also added that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi always tries to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi in foreign countries.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Palghar
Updated on: September 18, 2024 12:57 IST
Rahul Gandhi passport should be cancelled for defaming India on foreign soil says Ramdas Athawale, R
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale demanded to cancel the passport of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop him from defaming India during his foreign trips. Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Palghar on Tuesday (September 17), the MoS for Social Justice said it doesn't behove Gandhi, the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, to make anti-reservation statements.

Athawale attacks Rahul Gandhi on his statement in US

"Rahul Gandhi visits foreign countries and defames India by making such statements. His passport should be cancelled to stop him from making such remarks," Athawale said while responding to a query on certain remarks made by Gandhi during his recent visit to the US that kicked up a row.

"When he says that he will end reservations in the country is serious. The backward communities are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's statement," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikh community, reservation

Related Stories
Padma awards 2023: Government impartial in honouring people, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Padma awards 2023: Government impartial in honouring people, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Sharad Pawar may change his mind on joining NDA after meeting PM Modi in August: Ramdas Athawale

Sharad Pawar may change his mind on joining NDA after meeting PM Modi in August: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister and RPI leader, meets with road accident in Satara

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister and RPI leader, meets with road accident in Satara

Minister Ramdas Athawale wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in his own style

Minister Ramdas Athawale wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in his own style

Notably, Rahul Gandhi came under massive heat after he made remarks on BJP, Sikh community and reservation while he was addressing the Indian diaspora in the US. Rahul Gandhi was on his US visit when he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. 

The Dalit leader said that Congress will cease to exist one day but reservations won't.

Athawale, whose RPI (A) is part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), further said allying with NCP leader Ajit Pawar is not detrimental to the prospects of the Mahayuti (grand alliance).

ALSO READ: Will strongly oppose any move to apply creamy layer criteria in quota for SCs/STs: Ramdas Athawale
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement