Rahul Gandhi's passport should be cancelled for defaming India on foreign soil: Ramdas Athawale | VIDEO

Union minister Ramdas Athawale demanded to cancel the passport of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop him from defaming India during his foreign trips. Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Palghar on Tuesday (September 17), the MoS for Social Justice said it doesn't behove Gandhi, the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, to make anti-reservation statements.

Athawale attacks Rahul Gandhi on his statement in US

"Rahul Gandhi visits foreign countries and defames India by making such statements. His passport should be cancelled to stop him from making such remarks," Athawale said while responding to a query on certain remarks made by Gandhi during his recent visit to the US that kicked up a row.

"When he says that he will end reservations in the country is serious. The backward communities are unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's statement," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikh community, reservation

Notably, Rahul Gandhi came under massive heat after he made remarks on BJP, Sikh community and reservation while he was addressing the Indian diaspora in the US. Rahul Gandhi was on his US visit when he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas.

The Dalit leader said that Congress will cease to exist one day but reservations won't.

Athawale, whose RPI (A) is part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), further said allying with NCP leader Ajit Pawar is not detrimental to the prospects of the Mahayuti (grand alliance).