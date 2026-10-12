'Rahul Gandhi is trying to establish an ultra-leftist mindset': CM Devendra Fadnavis lashes out at Congress

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi saying that Gandhi is trying to establish an ultra-leftist mindset in India, he and his followers are working to destroy the country's democracy. "We condemn the way the Congress party and its so-called "INDIA" alliance are attacking India's constitutional institutions. Congress needs to introspect, as major states across the country have rejected Congress for years," Fadnavis said.

"Rahul Gandhi is trying to establish an ultra-leftist mindset in this country and a huge conspiracy is going on here. Today, all limits have been crossed when he will take a protest to the Supreme Court and then ask to meet the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. I want to ask, which Constitution is this under which the Chief Justice should come before a protest and discuss with them? Rahul Gandhi and his children are destroying the democracy of the country. Remember, Rahul Gandhi ji, this Constitution was written by Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar," CM said.

The Congress needs to find the reason for its defeat in various elections. "Tamil Nadu has rejected Congress for nearly 59 years. West Bengal has rejected them for 49 years, followed by Sikkim for 42 years, Uttar Pradesh for 37 years, Bihar for 36 years, and Gujarat for 31 years. Similarly, if we look at approximately 18 states, Congress has been rejected for decades. Therefore, even when they came to power, their alliance came to power, and their government introduced EVMs, they were rejected. Even then, Congress had no existence. When Congress was in power, it was dependent on someone or the other. Congress lost its existence on its own strength," Fadnavis said.

"Today, the need is not to look for the reason for their defeat in EVMs. The need is for the Congress to find the reason for its defeat under its leadership. This is a rejected leadership. Now, due to continuous defeats, the Congress has completely reached a mentality of anarchy and adopted a new policy, under which it wants to create anarchy in this country. And the biggest thing is that by showing the Constitution, the Congress has hatched this conspiracy to end the Constitution," Maharashtra CM said.

According to CM Fadnavis, "This Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi are today working to defame every institution, continuously spreading lies and rumours against every institution. Be it the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, or the RBI, they are trying to destroy every institution created by the Constitution, because they have no faith in the Constitution or in democracy. This is a conspiracy to negate the Constitution of India."

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