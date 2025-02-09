Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Pune: One woman dies as fire breaks out in Kondhwa area | Video

Pune fire news: A fire broke out in a flat in SunShri building on NIBM road at 3:30 pm and was doused by four fire tenders. A woman died in this accident.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey Pune Published : Feb 09, 2025 17:44 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 18:16 IST
Image Source : X One woman dies as fire breaks out in Kondhwa

In a major fire incident reported on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Kodhwa area, a woman lost her life and a man was injured. Four fire tenders doused the fire that occurred in a residential building, the injured man is hospitalised. As per the officials, blazes erupted in a flat in SunShri building on NIBM road at 3:30pm and was doused sometime later after four fire tenders were deployed.

"Two persons were injured in the incident, including a woman who succumbed after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official informed.

Fire in Pune's residential area | Video

Three persons in the flat during fire

As per the police, there were three persons in the flat at the time of fire. One of them escaped, while a 65-year-old woman and a man were trapped and rescued by the fire tenders. The woman succumbed to injuries, while the man is hospitalised.

"There were three persons in the flat at the time of the incident. One person managed to get out safely, while a 65-year-old woman and one more man were trapped. They were rescued. The elderly woman succumbed after being rushed to a nearby hospital," senior inspector Vinay Patankar of Kondhwa police station said. 

Police further said that it seems a curtain caught fire from a lighted 'diya' placed on a table.

(With inputs from agencies)

