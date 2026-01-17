Pune victory signals acceptance of PM Modi's leadership, not rejection of Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis Fadnavis was asked about the electoral implications for Ajit Pawar, who is affectionately referred to as ‘dada’ in Maharashtra. The BJP chief minister was quick to clarify that the outcome wasn’t about rejecting the leadership of Ajit Pawar but about the people’s acceptance of PM Modi's leadership.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) landslide victory in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s vision for development, rather than a rejection of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis’ remarks came on the heels of a stunning defeat for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, in these strongholds of the Pawar family.

Fadnavis was asked about the electoral implications for Ajit Pawar, who is affectionately referred to as ‘dada’ in Maharashtra. The BJP chief minister was quick to clarify that the outcome wasn’t about rejecting the leadership of Ajit Pawar but about the people’s acceptance of PM Modi's leadership.

Fadnavis said, "The people have not rejected Ajit dada, they have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP." When pressed on who would now be considered the "dada" of Pune, Fadnavis responded with a characteristic touch of humility, saying, “The people of Pune are the dada, and we are their sevaks.” His remarks were seen as a subtle acknowledgment of the people’s mandate, while emphasizing that the BJP views itself as a servant of the public rather than as rulers.

BJP stuns NCP, clinches 119 seats in Pune

In a resounding electoral victory, the BJP secured 119 out of the 165 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), relegating Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP to a distant second place with only 27 seats. The NCP (Sharad Pawar) secured just three seats, while Congress managed to win 15 seats. This outcome sent shockwaves through the Pawar family, who had been hoping to hold onto their long-standing control over the region.

The BJP also swept Pimpri Chinchwad, winning a clear majority with 84 out of 128 seats, further solidifying their dominance in the region.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Pune, Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the voters for their overwhelming support. "I thank the voters of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for reposing their faith in the BJP and giving us a landslide victory. I am not merely thanking them; I am indebted to them," said Fadnavis.

However, he was quick to highlight the responsibility that now comes with the mandate. "While we are happy with this mandate, it also reminds us of our responsibility towards these cities," Fadnavis added. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to delivering on the promises made during the campaign, stressing that the party would work harder to meet the expectations of the people.

Fadnavis reiterated that the BJP's victory was a testament to the vision of development and governance put forth by PM Modi. He said, “People have expressed faith not just in the BJP but in PM Modi’s leadership and our governance model. We will have to work even harder to live up to the trust people have placed in us.”

He also spoke about the importance of translating the party’s vision into tangible outcomes for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. “I will ensure that the vision we presented before the people is translated into reality immediately after the mayor is elected,” Fadnavis said, underscoring the party’s intent to deliver on its promises. The results, Fadnavis noted, have dispelled various speculations and narratives surrounding the elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. "The outcome is beyond the expectations of many people," he said, implying that the scale of the BJP’s victory surprised even some of its supporters.

Ajit Pawar's absence from cabinet meeting raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s absence from a cabinet meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday raised further questions about the current political dynamics. Fadnavis confirmed that he had met Ajit Pawar on the day of the elections (January 15), during which the latter informed him of his decision not to attend the cabinet meeting.

Ajit Pawar, who has traditionally played a key role in Maharashtra politics, was noticeably absent from the BJP-led state government’s crucial discussions following the loss. The campaign for these civic elections was heated, with Ajit Pawar himself leveling sharp criticisms against the BJP over alleged developmental failures in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The NCP claimed that the BJP-led municipal corporations had derailed development in the cities, but the electorate seemed to have disagreed, handing the BJP a resounding victory.