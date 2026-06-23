Pune trekker's death: Ketan's mother demands death penalty for Siya and Chetan

Pune:

Ketan Agarwal’s mother on Tuesday expressed grief over her son’s murder and demanded the death penalty for the accused Siya and Chetan She said, "My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She (Siya) betrayed me and lied... There was nothing suspicious; we didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person...I demand the death penalty for those involved in the incident..."

It should be noted that the Ketan Vishal Agarwal case involves a shocking murder investigation surrounding the death of a 26-year-old real estate executive from Pune.

Initially it was reported as a tragic hiking accident on June 18, 2026, however, police investigation revealed it to be a pre-conspired murder allegedly carried out by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her male interest, Chetan Chaudhary.

Accused must be punished as quickly as possible: Ketan’s father

Ketan’s father said, "... My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost... The accused are punished as quickly as possible... They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone..."

The family questioned the theory of the accident, pointing out that he was an experienced trekker and familiar with the terrain. They told the police that it is unlikely for him to slip and fall off, indicating that circumstances seem suspicious.

Police take action on family’s allegations

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill indicated that Ketan’s fall was not accidental. With subsequent inquiries, inputs from confidential sources, witnesses and technical evidence being the basis for the judgement.

Investigators revealed the angle of Goyal and Chetan’s affair which had been going on for about a year. Both of them were taken into custody by the Lonavala Rural Police Station where they confessed to their crime during interrogation.

“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the two conspired to eliminate Agrawal. At Lohagad fort, he was allegedly pushed, causing him to fall to his death,” Gill said. A murder case has been registered against them and further investigation is carried out to establish the sequence of events and motive.

All about Ketan Agarwal incident

On June 18, 2026, Ketan Agrawal visited the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala, Pune. The trip was arranged to celebrate the upcoming birthday of his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Around 10:30 AM, Siya Goyal informed family members and the police that Ketan had reportedly plunged deep down the gorge from a cliff edge.

The suspicions began when several shocking facts emerged during the probe. The deceased was an experienced trekker, which is why it was hard for the police to believe how easily he lost his balance and fell. Ketan's family raised multiple questions about the nature of the incident and lodged an official complaint with the Police and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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