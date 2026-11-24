Pune:

A shocking crime has come to light from Maharashtra's Pune where a woman techie was beaten to death allegedly by her partner, a software engineer following a dispute at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Pune district's Hinjewadi area in the wee hours of Monday. As per reports, after killing his partner, the accused sat beside the body whole night before reporting the crime to police. The deceased was identified as Komal Dahale, a native of Wardha district in Vidarbha, while the accused, Shubham Kalbande, was a resident of Buldhana district in eastern Maharashtra, according to police.

The accused was in a relationship for over three years and had a plan to get married. However, the couple had been having frequent arguments over the last two to three months over some issues, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pradip Jadhav told PTI. On Sunday night, the couple went out for dinner at a hotel and later returned to the woman's room at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, where Dahale was staying, under the jurisdiction of the Hinjewadi police station, the commissioner said.

After returning from dinner, the quarrel broke out around 12:30 am and the heated exchange took a fatal turn around 3 am, when Kalbande, in a fit of rage, allegedly punched and assaulted Dahale with his fists multiple times, resulting in her death, Jadhav said. The accused called the police around 6.30 am and sought an ambulance. Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

During the investigation, it was established that Kalbande had fatally assaulted his girlfriend, the officer said. The police took the accused into custody and senior inspector Balaji Pandhare is conducting further investigation in the case.

Similar incident: Nashik woman kills live-in partner over alcohol, gambling addiction

A woman allegedly killed his live-in partner by slitting throat with the help of a male friend. As per sources, the woman kept the body at home for approximately 18 hours to destroy evidence, then transported the body in a car at midnight and dumped at Kasara Ghat. The deceased has been identified as Vasant Gorakhnath Satpute (40), a resident of Swarajnagar, Pathardi Phata. The police suspect that the victim's addiction to alcohol and gambling may be the motive behind the murder.

The investigation has revealed that the woman had conspired with her friend to kill Vasant. The police have arrested Hasina Shaikh, Sahil Shah, and Moin Shah in connection with the case. All three accused are currently in police custody. The Nashik Crime Branch is conducting further investigation into the matter.

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