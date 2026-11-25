Horror unfolded outside a Pune court on Wednesday afternoon when a murder accused was attacked with a machete and allegedly shot at while appearing for legal proceedings. The assailants reportedly severed one of his hands before fleeing on scooters, leaving the blood-soaked victim struggling to get up. The incident took place outside the Shivajinagar court premises.

The victim, identified by police as Mandar Kivde, was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Videos of the incident showed two men repeatedly striking Kivde with a machete outside the court premises. The attackers were then seen fleeing on two scooters, while the injured man struggled to get up and walk.

Other videos showed Kivde lying on a footpath with one of his hands severed, as bystanders gathered around him.

According to Pune City Police, the attack took place at around 1.15 pm, when several assailants assaulted Kivde with sharp weapons. Two firearms were also recovered from the spot.

Police teams formed to nab attackers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Gauhar Hasan said the accused had been identified and that teams from the Crime Branch and the local police station were working to apprehend them.

"We have identified the accused, and our Crime Branch, along with the local police station, is actively working on the case," Hasan said.

He added that preliminary information suggested four to five suspects were involved, although the exact number of attackers was yet to be established.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade said the assault took place during court hours and that Kivde was immediately taken to hospital.

"About an hour ago, during court hours, an individual named Mandar Kivde was attacked here. According to preliminary information, three to four people carried out the assault. He was immediately hospitalised and is currently undergoing treatment," Darade said.

He said eight to 10 police teams had been formed to identify the attackers and investigate the case.

Police probe possible link to 2025 murder case

Police said a murder case was registered against Kivde in 2025 and that he had recently been released on bail. Darade said investigators were examining whether the attack was linked to the murder case or stemmed from another reason.

"Once the accused are identified, we will be able to determine whether this is linked to that case--specifically the murder case from last year--or if there is some other reason," he said.

Police are also examining the victim's injuries and the weapons recovered from the scene to establish whether shots were fired during the assault.

With ANI inputs

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