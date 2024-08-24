Pune school principal, PT teacher among seven arrested in student sexual harassment case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel stand guard after allegedly sexually abuse at a school.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune have arrested seven staff members of a school, including the principal, a PT teacher, a trustee, and four others, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a minor student. The arrests were made on Friday evening. The main accused, the PT teacher, allegedly harassed the student repeatedly over two years.

Repeat offender and institutional negligence

Authorities revealed that the PT teacher had previously been arrested for similar charges under the POCSO Act and had served time in jail. Despite this, the school retained him, leading to the arrest of other staff members, including the principal and trustee, for negligence and conspiracy.

"This is not the first time the PT teacher has faced such accusations. He was previously booked and arrested on charges of molestation and under the POCSO Act and had served time in jail," the police said.

"Despite being a convicted offender, the school authorities retained him, which led to the arrest of the six other staff members, including the principal and trustee, for their negligence and complicity in the case," they added.

Legal action and ongoing investigation

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections at the Nigdi police station. The investigation is ongoing.

