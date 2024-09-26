Pune rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed today amid heavy downpour, IMD issues orange alert

Pune rains: The Pune district administration has issued orders to keep schools and colleges in Pune city as well as Pimpri Chinchwad area closed today (September 26) given a heavy rainfall alert.
District collector (DC) Dr Suhas Diwase issued the directive after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert that there will be rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorms.
On Wednesday (September 25), Pune city witnessed heavy rains in the evening and there was water-logging in several areas.
Pune DC announced public holiday for all schools and colleges in Pune city in view of incessant rainfall as predicted by IMD.
Orange alert warning
IMD has issued an orange alert for Thursday in the Pune district.
Mumbai schools, colleges shut amid red alert for rain
Schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain shut today amid a red alert for heavy rains. School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rains pounded Mumbai.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure as the Met department has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall till 8:30 am on Thursday.
"All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the BMC stated.
The civic body also appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.
"Commuters are advised to check weather updates and plan accordingly," the civic body said.
Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai and its suburbs since Wednesday afternoon, inundating low-lying areas, stopping local trains on tracks between Kurla and Thane stations and stranding passengers even as traffic crawled on roads.
Mumbai's local train services on Harbour line resumed their service after the water receded in the aftermath of torrential rains across Mumbai on Wednesday. Local trains were delayed and operating at a cautious speed, according to Central Railways.
CPRO, Central Railway in a statement said, "Harbour line local trains have resumed after the water receded between Govandi-Mankhurd. Trains are running with caution and a restricted speed of 25kmph. Services resumed at 11.23 pm."
After rains stopped at many places and water receded from tracks, services were resumed on the Central Railway local main line. Railway commuters walked on tracks at the Chunabhatti Railway station as Mumbai faced severe waterlogging followed by torrential rains. Earlier Central Railways issued an appeal to commuters.