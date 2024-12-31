Bizarre! Pune pub sends packet of condoms, ORS with New Year party invites | Know what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

New Year celebrations: As the city gears up for the new year bash, a pub in Pune stoked a controversy after it sent packs of condoms and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to the invitees for the New Year's Eve party organised by them. The bizarre move has sparked widespread outrage, prompting the police to intervene and record statements from the invitees.

The incident came to public attention when a guest captured photos of the gift packet and shared them on Facebook, sparking widespread public outrage.

Maharashtra Congress files complaint

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress lodged a complaint with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar demanding strict action against the pub's management after the invite went viral with visuals of condoms and ORS.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after a complaint from Maharashtra Youth Congress General Secretary Akshay Jain who said that they are not against pub culture or nightlife but this kind of "cheap publicity."

"We are not against the pub culture or nightlife but we are against this kind of cheap publicity. We have made a complaint to the Pune Police Commissioner and hope this kind of cheap publicity stunt doesn't happen again in the city. In recent times, we saw the cases of drugs and other illegal activities has risen," Jain told news agecny ANI.

Police on pub's unusual move

Senior Police Inspector Nilkanth Jagtap at Mundhwa police station confirmed the incident and said that the gifts were sent to around 40 guests who are regular to the pub and were expected to attend the New Year party.

"The Pub head sent an advisory to the invitees ahead of the party. The advisory urged people to use helmets, keep hydrated, and avoid 'drink and drive'. This was for the safety precautions during New Year's Eve. Along with this advisory, the pub management has also sent some helmets to its selected invitees and a goody bag which included a packet of condoms. This was sent to around 40 guests who are regular to the pub and were expected to attend the New Year party," Jagtap said.

However, following the police action, the party has been cancelled and police has takes statements of some of the guests and the management to enquire about it. "Subsequently, the pub decided to cancel the party. After receiving a complaint, we took the statements of some of the guests and the management to enquire about it. We issued notices and are further investigating the matter," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

