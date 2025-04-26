Pune Porsche crash: SC grants interim bail to accused teen's mother The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of May 19 last year, when a Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager while intoxicated, struck and killed two IT professionals.

Mumbai:

The mother of the 17-year-old boy involved in the Pune Porsche crash, which claimed two lives, walked out of jail on Saturday, four days after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail. She is the first among the ten people arrested in connection with the alleged blood sample-swapping case to be granted bail.

Those still in custody include the teenager’s father, Sassoon Hospital doctors Ajay Taware and Shrihari Halnor, hospital employee Atul Ghatkamble, two middlemen, and three others.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of May 19 last year, when a Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager while intoxicated, struck and killed two IT professionals riding a two-wheeler in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area.

The boy’s mother has been accused of swapping her blood sample with her son's in an attempt to conceal his inebriation at the time of the accident.

While granting her interim bail, the Supreme Court had asked the Pune court to set the conditions. The district and sessions court subsequently heard arguments from both the prosecution and the defence on Friday.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray stated, "We sought conditions such as barring her from staying in Pune district, a passport seizure, mandatory police station attendance, and keeping her mobile location on at all times."

However, Additional Sessions Judge Amol Shinde rejected the prosecution’s request to bar her from staying in Pune but accepted the other proposed conditions.

The defence lawyers, Angad Gill and Dhvani Shah, opposed the restriction on staying out of Pune, arguing that her presence was necessary as her husband remains in custody and she is required to assist in ongoing legal proceedings. They also challenged the demand for a Rs 5 lakh surety and daily visits to the police station.

"We argued that since the chargesheet has been filed and no recovery is pending from her, such strict conditions are unwarranted," the defence team said.

The court ultimately agreed with the defence, setting standard bail conditions: a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, submission of her passport to the investigating officer, mandatory sharing of her mobile tower location, and a prohibition on leaving the country without court approval. Additionally, the woman has been instructed not to reveal her identity publicly for the next three months and must report to the police station every Wednesday.

