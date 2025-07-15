Pune Porsche crash case accused will not be tried as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board The Pune Police had last year sought that the accused be tried as an adult, saying he committed a "heinous" act as not only were two persons crushed to death but there were also attempts to tamper with the evidence.

New Delhi:

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday said that the main accused in last year's Pune Porsche crash - in which a drunk 17-year-old drove his father's electric supercar into a two-wheeler and killed two people, will be tried as a juvenile and not as an adult.

Plea filed by Pune Police rejected by justice board

The development comes after the plea filed by Pune Police that the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) should be tried as an adult has been rejected by the Juvenile Justice Board. The Child in Conflict with Law will be tried as a minor, it said.

The incident, which hit national headlines, took place in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 last year, resulting in the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa.

Pune police last year sought that the accused be tried as adult

The Pune police had last year sought that the accused be tried as an adult, saying he committed a "heinous" act as not only were two persons crushed to death but there were also attempts to tamper with the evidence.

On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected the police's plea to treat the accused boy as an adult, as per the defence counsel.

Accused got bail hours after accident on May 19 last year

The accused teenager got bail hours after the accident on May 19 last year. The lenient bail terms, including asking the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety, triggered a nationwide firestorm, following which he was sent to an observation home in Pune city three days later.

On June 25, 2024, the Bombay High Court directed that the boy be released immediately, saying the Juvenile Justice Board’s orders remanding him to an observation home were illegal and the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

Also Read

Odisha bandh on July 17: Eight opposition parties call for protest over Balasore colleges student's death

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 105 dead, 18 major landslides so far